Work on Kanza construction site to resume “soon”

New York-based Calamar construction told the city of Topeka they have secured funding on the construction site and expect work to resume "soon".(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some progress has been made on a timeline for construction to resume on a 55+ living facility in Kanza Park.

13 NEWS reported last week that aside from renewal of building permits, little change had been made on the site since July.

The site is owned by New-York based Calamar construction.

District 8 Topeka City Councilman Spencer Duncan said the company reached out to the city Thursday to inform them they secured funding to continue construction and plan to restart work “soon”.

Duncan said Calamar was asked to define “soon” and is awaiting a response.

Calamar has not returned recent requests for comment.

Construction began on the site in early 2020.

