Washburn University ‘Wake up’ students with a lecture by an MIAA Commissioner

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hosted a lecture series, with a complete breakfast for students, where they can gain insight into the workings of college athletics, thanks to guest speaker MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.

Mike Racy was Thursday’s guest for the “Wake up with Washburn” lecture series held in the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center.

He spoke at the lecture to discuss with students the challenges the NCAA faces today and share with them the changes being made in intercollegiate athletics. Such as shifting policies in athlete compensation, endorsements, and name, image/likeness deals athletic students face.

Racy says bigger schools get more attention, but the changes are still relevant to smaller divisions like the MIAA.

“A lot of these young people are not getting full scholarships,” said Racy. “They are on a partial scholarship, they are trying to figure out how to pay for college the same way that any other student on campus is, and so, if they can make a little money during the school year by signing autographs, or doing golf lessons or having their own camp and that money can go to help them pay for school and keep down their student debt, I think that’s a very positive thing.”

Racy earned his undergraduate degree, a Bachelor of Arts, at Washburn University in 1987 in business administration. As well as his Law degree from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

He also shared with 13 NEWS that the latest reports shows the MIAA ranks ahead of 14 division one conferences in name / image / likeness compensation deals.

