Advertisement

US judge blocks Kansas law on mailed ballot applications

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election.
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election.(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Kansas to suspend a new law prohibiting out-of-state groups from mailing advance ballot applications.

The ruling sides with two national nonprofit groups who contend it disenfranchises voters.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil granted on Friday the preliminary injunction against the law sought by VoteAmerica and the Voter Participation Center.

The law that is the focus of the litigation was one of two voting laws that were passed this year over the veto of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

It also makes it a crime to include the voter’s name, address and other information on advance ballot applications, even if the voter provided the information and requested an advance mail ballot application.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Roger E. Madison (left) and Brandy R. Barnhart (right) were arrested Nov. 17, 2021 after a...
Passenger found to have meth leads to arrest of driver with multiple warrants after Topeka traffic stop
A police chase that started in Wabaunsee County and crossed into Shawnee County ended Thursday...
Two taken into custody after multi-county chase ends just south of Topeka
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Affidavit details outburst that led to former Topeka Councilman’s arrest

Latest News

Lee Norman steps down as Kansas health secretary, months after internal dispute
(File)
Road quality report ranks Kansas #7 in the nation
New York-based Calamar construction told the city of Topeka they have secured funding on the...
Work on Kanza construction site to resume “soon”
Unfunded mandates in ‘Build Back Better’ bill threaten nursing home industry