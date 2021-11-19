Two seriously injured Thursday evening in crash on I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were seriously injured and two others were taken to a local hospital following a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-70 near the I-470 interchange.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred as a 2019 Ford Escape and a 2012 Ford Econoline E150 van were stopped in traffic in the right lane of I-70.

A westbound 2009 Chevrolet Express van failed to stop and struck the rear of the Escape, which struck the rear of the Econoline van, the patrol said.

Debris from the crash then struck a 2014 Volkswagen that was in the middle lane of westbound I-70.

The patrol said two passengers in the Escape were transported with serious injuries to Stormont Vail Hospital. They were identified as Maria Garcia-Sarinana, 51, and Pedro Cruz-Gutierrez, 51, both of Topeka. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Escape, Pedro Cruz-Garcia, 25, and a passenger, Sarai Garcia, 13, both of Topeka, also were taken to Stormont Vail with what were described as minor injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the Chevrolet Express van, Brandon Scott May, 28, or a passenger, Ainsley May, 2, both of Topeka. The patrol said Brandon May was wearing his seat belt and Ainsley May was wearing a ch ild restraint.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the Econoline, Justin Lee Deschner, 37, of Topeka. The patrol said Deschner was wearing his seat belt.

The drivere of the Jetta, William Mabry, 43, of Topeka, also was reported uninjured. The patrol said Mabry was wearing his seat belt.

