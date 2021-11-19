After shooting ex-girlfriend, Topeka man convicted of battery, child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been convicted of child sex crimes after he shot his ex-girlfriend in January.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, Nov. 19, Jaryl Lawrence Wilson, Sr., was convicted of child sex crimes after he shot his ex-girlfriend in January.

On Jan. 29, 2021, Kagay said a 42-year-old woman contacted law enforcement to report she had been shot by her ex-boyfriend and she was on her way to a local hospital.

Law enforcement responded to the hospital and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound as well as a laceration and abrasions.

Officers said they then responded to the scene of the shooting, 1105 SW Clay St., where Wilson Sr. was arrested. He was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree as well as an alternative charge of aggravated battery for the shooting incident.

However, Kagay said as the investigation went on, officers learned Wilson Sr. had been sexually involved with his ex-girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter.

Kagay said his office then added charges for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 16, criminal sodomy with a child under 16, and indecent liberties with a child under 16.

On Friday, at the end of a week-long trial, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. Court returned a guilty verdict on all charges except attempted murder. He said the jury did not reach a verdict on that count so the State has the option to request a new trial for that charge, or dismiss that charge and proceed to sentencing on the four remaining charges.

Kagay said the case has been set for a scheduling docket on Dec. 2. He also said bond for Wilson Sr. was revoked after the verdict so he will remain in custody until sentencing.

While his office has time to consider options, Kagay said he does not intend to seek a new trial for the attempted murder charge. He explained the alternative charge for attempted murder will not affect Wilson’s criminal history and will have little to no effect on the ultimate sentencing range due to Kansas Sentencing Guidelines.

Kagay thanked Deputy District Attorney Lauren Amrein, Assistant District Attorney Katy Garner and the remainder of the trial team for their work on the prosecution of the case. He also thanked the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

