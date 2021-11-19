Advertisement

Sen. Moran urges Federal Maritime Commission to not impose new shipping fees on carriers in American ports

FILE - Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping...
FILE - Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. As of Monday, there were 62 ships berthed at the two ports and 81 waiting to dock and unload, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.(Source: CNN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has urged the Federal Maritime Commission to not impose new shipping fees on carriers at American ports so the fees are not subsequently passed on to American consumers.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said on Friday, Nov. 19, he led 14 of his colleagues to write a letter to urge the Federal Maritime Commission to reevaluate fees imposed for shipping container carriers at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which will be imposed starting Nov. 22.

Sen. Moran said the members expressed concerns that the increased costs will eventually be passed on to American consumers.

“These fees, just like tariffs, ultimately will be passed onto the American consumer in the form of higher prices for goods at a time when the prices are already at record highs,” the senators wrote. “Without question, ports across the United States are experiencing unprecedented congestion and record container volumes. We are sympathetic to the strain placed on all facets of the global supply chain, but it is misguided to levy an exorbitant fee under these unprecedented circumstances. Certainly, the delays and congestion at these ports is a multi-faceted problem, but these hyper-demurrage fees are not the solution. If left in place, they will have significant consequences for importers and American consumers.”

Moran said the letter was also signed by Sens. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

