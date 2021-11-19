Road quality report ranks Kansas #7 in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While dropping three points from a previous report, Kansas roads are still some of the best in the nation.

The Reason Foundation released it’s Annual Highway Report Thursday putting Kansas’ roadways at 7th best in the country. The same report put the state’s highways as third best in its last publication.

According to the foundation, rankings were measured by 13 categories including pavement and bridge conditions, traffic fatalities, and spending per mile.

The report shows the Kansas spends $50,253 per mile of state-controlled roadways placing Kansas 18th.

In safety and performance, Kansas was ranked:

-45th in rural fatalities

-35th in overall fatality rate

-29th in urban Interstate pavement condition

-25th in traffic congestion

-17th in rural Interstate pavement condition

-16th in structurally deficient bridges

Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation, described more that Kansas can do to improve highway ratings.

“To improve in the rankings, Kansas needs to reduce its rural fatality rate and its overall fatality rate. The rural fatality rate is significantly worse than Kansas’ peer states and is preventing the state from placing in the top five in the overall ranking,” said Feigenbaum. “With the exception of fatalities, Kansas has an excellent highway system and the state’s low overall costs combined with generally smooth pavement and good bridges give the state its top 10 ranking.”

Other estimates from the report found that Kansas drivers spend 8.42 hours per year in congested traffic, which was around average.

The report’s data is mainly from 2019, but data on traffic congestion is from 2020, which illustrates the drop in volume because of the COVID pandemic.

States scoring higher than Kansas include North Dakota (1), Virginia (2), Missouri (3), Kentucky (4), North Carolina (5), and Utah (6).

States with the worst roads include New York (46) Hawaii (47), Alaska (48), Rhode Island (49), and New Jersey (50).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.