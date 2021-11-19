Advertisement

MHK Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Thursday

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Red kettles and bell ringers will soon be outside stores in Manhattan raising money for the Salvation Army.

To kickoff the start of the campaign, the Manhattan Salvation Army hosted a lighting ceremony of a Red Kettle display in the Westloop shopping center in Manhattan.

The Flint Hills Children’s Choir Bluestem choir performed songs before and after the lighting of the red kettle which will remain lit until Christmas.

The Red Kettle Campaign funds the emergency assistance fund used to assist those in need in the Manhattan area.

“When we say emergency assistance fund, we’re talking about rental, utilities, and non-narcotic prescriptions.” Manhattan Salvation Army Red Shield unit coordinator Chase Stephens says.

For information on the Manhattan Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, visit them on Facebook.

