Lansing inmate who escaped sentenced to nearly 11 more years

LANSING, Kan. (AP) - A 32-year-old man who escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility for about nine hours has been sentenced to nearly 11 more years in prison.

Dustin Frank Robinson escaped from the prison in 2019 by climbing over a 20-foot fence that had two sections of barbed wire, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release Wednesday.

He cut himself on the barbed wire and called 911 after feeling “woozy” from the cut, KCTV reported.

Investigators found him at Providence Medical Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Escapes can be very scary for a community and causes a lot of resources to be used to apprehend the person,” Thompson said. “We need to continue to send a message that those who try and escape will face serious consequences.”

