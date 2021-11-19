Advertisement

Lansing inmate who escaped sentenced to nearly 11 more years

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (AP) - A 32-year-old man who escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility for about nine hours has been sentenced to nearly 11 more years in prison.

Dustin Frank Robinson escaped from the prison in 2019 by climbing over a 20-foot fence that had two sections of barbed wire, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release Wednesday.

He cut himself on the barbed wire and called 911 after feeling “woozy” from the cut, KCTV reported.

Investigators found him at Providence Medical Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Escapes can be very scary for a community and causes a lot of resources to be used to apprehend the person,” Thompson said. “We need to continue to send a message that those who try and escape will face serious consequences.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Roger E. Madison (left) and Brandy R. Barnhart (right) were arrested Nov. 17, 2021 after a...
Passenger found to have meth leads to arrest of driver with multiple warrants after Topeka traffic stop
A police chase that started in Wabaunsee County and crossed into Shawnee County ended Thursday...
Two taken into custody after multi-county chase ends just south of Topeka
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Affidavit details outburst that led to former Topeka Councilman’s arrest

Latest News

A car sustained heavy damage when it crashed early Friday on westbound Interstate 70 near the...
Car damaged early Friday in crash on I-70 in west Topeka
wo people were seriously injured and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash...
Two seriously injured Thursday evening in crash on I-70 in west Topeka
Capper Foundation Donor Appreciation
Capper Foundation celebrates donors, partners
Capper Foundation Donor Appreciation
Capper thanks all the people that help