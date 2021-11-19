Advertisement

KU men’s hoops off to 3-0 start with win over Stony Brook

Kansas's Ochai Agbaji shoots over Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi and Frankie Policelli, right,...
Kansas's Ochai Agbaji shoots over Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi and Frankie Policelli, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji put up his third-straight 25+ point night to lead KU to a home win over Stony Brook Thursday, 88-59.

Agbaji, who leads NCAA Division I scorers, scored 25 points on 10-19 from the field. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Jayhawks held a six-point lead at halftime. Agbaji scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the second to give KU a cushion, and Bill Self’s squad never looked back.

Three other Jayhawks scored in double figures: David McCormack (12, 5-8 FG, 8 reb), Christian Braun (11, 4-5 FG, 7 reb), and Zach Clemence (11, 3-8 FG, 6 reb). Dajuan Harris dished out a team-high six assists.

As a team, KU shot 50% from the field and had 19 assists on 35 baskets. The Jayhawks won the points in the paint battle 48-20, and outscored Stony Brook in transition 27-7.

Tykei Greene paced Seawolves scorers with 11 points. He also pulled down a team-best nine boards.

Up next, the No. 3 Jayhawks will travel to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational. Bill Self’s squad will take on North Texas Nov. 25.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Affidavit details outburst that led to former Topeka Councilman’s arrest

Latest News

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson...
K-State’s Vaughn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist
The Hornets are looking forward to one final game and more.....
Morning Sports
Emporia High's Gracie Gilpin was named our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week on...
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Emporia High’s Gracie Gilpin
Emporia High's Gracie Gilpin was named our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week on...
Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emporia High's Gracie Gilpin