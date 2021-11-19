KU men’s hoops off to 3-0 start with win over Stony Brook

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji put up his third-straight 25+ point night to lead KU to a home win over Stony Brook Thursday, 88-59.

Agbaji, who leads NCAA Division I scorers, scored 25 points on 10-19 from the field. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Jayhawks held a six-point lead at halftime. Agbaji scored 10 points in the first four minutes of the second to give KU a cushion, and Bill Self’s squad never looked back.

Three other Jayhawks scored in double figures: David McCormack (12, 5-8 FG, 8 reb), Christian Braun (11, 4-5 FG, 7 reb), and Zach Clemence (11, 3-8 FG, 6 reb). Dajuan Harris dished out a team-high six assists.

As a team, KU shot 50% from the field and had 19 assists on 35 baskets. The Jayhawks won the points in the paint battle 48-20, and outscored Stony Brook in transition 27-7.

Tykei Greene paced Seawolves scorers with 11 points. He also pulled down a team-best nine boards.

Up next, the No. 3 Jayhawks will travel to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational. Bill Self’s squad will take on North Texas Nov. 25.

