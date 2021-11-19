Kids missed vaccines? Pediatricians say catch up now to prevent measles, other outbreaks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Health experts warn some serious illnesses could make a comeback as COVID caused kids to miss or delay immunizations.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates more than 22 million infants around the world missed their first dose of measles vaccine during the pandemic.

Dr. Randy Schumacher, a pediatrician with Stormont Vail in Topeka, says he understands how it happened.

“It was hard to get kids in that needed care, and be able to see them safely,” he said.

Dr. Schumacher says the pandemic had families - and physicians - taking precautions.

“Last year, we were only seeing a certain percentage of patients so we could leave the waiting rooms empty, make sure there was adequate social distancing,” he said, which forced them to prioritize which patients to see in person.

He says Stormont and Cotton O’Neil adjusted patient flow, directing sick children to one clinic, so clinics like his could keep up on checkups and immunizations. While he said he feels the Topeka area did a good job making sure patients received immunizations and other checkups on schedule, it wasn’t perfect.

“Now, 19 months later, I’m definitely seeing those kids back for physicals and I realize I haven’t seen this kid since January 2020, so there’s some of those that kind of fell through the cracks that we’re kind of picking up the pieces on now,” he said.

Dr. Schumacher says delays in immunizations are particularly concerning.

“The gains that have been made - we can really slide back pretty quickly if we lose the foothold that we have,” he said. “We’ve really been able to control some serious diseases through vaccination.”

Among them is measles. While most kids may develop a fever and rash, and recover with little issue, it can be serious. The CDC estimates measles vaccine prevents more than 30 million deaths worldwide each year.

Dr. Schumacher says chicken pox and pertussis vaccines also are vital. This time of year, all children six months and older also should have a flu shot.

“When I was a resident, I experienced a patient that died from the flu and if they would have been immunized, they probably wouldn’t have - and that’s something, as a pediatrician, that colors my outlook on everything I do,” he said.

Dr. Schumacher said people should not let last year’s mild cold and flu season cause them to let down their guard. He said the respiratory virus RSV has been hitting hard the past couple months. He said as people return to normal gatherings, school is back in person, and restrictions and masking loosen, it’s reasonable to expect an active flu season...

View the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule

Health officials want to keep gaps from becoming outbreaks. Anyone who steered clear of health care settings during the pandemic is advised to check with their child’s doctor to make sure everything is up to date.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.