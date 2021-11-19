Kansas law enforcement officers learn jiu-jitsu to minimize use of force in the field

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas law enforcement officers took a jiu-jitsu course at the KLETC to minimize instances where the use of force is needed.

On Friday, Nov. 19, the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center said officers who represent 12 agencies throughout the Sunflower State finished a one-week intensive Gracie University jiu-jitsu instructor certification program at the Center.

“Our mission is to train and equip Kansas law enforcement officers with quality resources to handle potentially dangerous situations minimizing the risk of injury to anyone involved,” said KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck.

KLETC said jiu-jitsu is one of several defensive tactics which stress the importance of self-control and can result in fewer instances of the use of force.

“I want them to slow down and realize that they have the tools to do the job safely and effectively,” said Gracie instructor Ryron Gracie.

The Center said Gracie is a third-generation instructor of jiu-jitsu and has been teaching self-defense and jiu-jitsu for three decades. His grandfather, Helio Gracie, established the first Gracie school in 1925.

“How you teach someone matters,” said Gracie. “It will determine whether or not they want to continue to learn and invest in these skills.”

KLETC instructor and course participant James Buettgenbach said the training exceeded his expectations and he looks forward to sharing the training with his students.

“The method of presentation of information will be valuable to me as I go back into the classroom,” said Buettgenbach. “I will use the skills, techniques, and information to teach officers to be more confident in their skills and abilities.”

Buettgenback also noted the impact the training had on him.

“It’s been as challenging as I was told it would be, and I believe all officers should not only attend this training as they enter the law enforcement profession, but continue to train and practice these skills throughout their careers,” he said.

The Center said this was the first time the program was offered there.

