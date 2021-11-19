Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs to pay expenses for girl hurt in crash involving Britt Reid

Ariel Young
Ariel Young(GoFundMe)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to cover ongoing medical treatment and expenses for a young girl who was injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid.

Attorneys for the team and the family of Ariel Young say the agreement will provide “world-class medical care and long-term financial stability.” Further details were not released.

The girl suffered a traumatic brain injury on Feb. 4 when a stalled car she was in was hit by a vehicle driven by Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Britt Reid faces an April trial being charged with driving while intoxicated.

