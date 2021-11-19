Advertisement

JCPD plans for new personnel in Drug Task Force to fight opioid, fentanyl epidemic

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department plans to use grant funds awarded to it to hire new personnel for the Drug Task Force in order to fight the ongoing opioid and fentanyl epidemic in the community.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said he got word from U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland that the department had been approved to get grant funding from the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Office. He said the department joined 182 other agencies that also received funding.

JCPD said it applied for federal funding to hire additional officers and fight specific problems within the community to reduce crime and advance public safety.

The Department said it found and requested funding for one additional officer to help the Drug Task Force Detectives with caseload and awareness. It said the increased efforts will address the opioid and fentanyl epidemic impacting the community.

JCPD said additional personnel will be tasked with the implementation of protective awareness training in schools and the community and will be a force multiplier for the already existing task force.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Roger E. Madison (left) and Brandy R. Barnhart (right) were arrested Nov. 17, 2021 after a...
Passenger found to have meth leads to arrest of driver with multiple warrants after Topeka traffic stop
A police chase that started in Wabaunsee County and crossed into Shawnee County ended Thursday...
Two taken into custody after multi-county chase ends just south of Topeka
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Affidavit details outburst that led to former Topeka Councilman’s arrest

Latest News

FILE - Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping...
Sen. Moran urges Federal Maritime Commission to not impose new shipping fees on carriers in American ports
Live at Five
FILE - USD 437 Board of Education members April 19, 2021.
Auburn-Washburn to discuss bond election at special meeting to implement five-year plan
FILE - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is hosting a series of COVID-19...
Due to Delta variant surge, KDHE plans to make Kansans pay for COVID-19 testing after funds depleted