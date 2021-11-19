JCPD plans for new personnel in Drug Task Force to fight opioid, fentanyl epidemic

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department plans to use grant funds awarded to it to hire new personnel for the Drug Task Force in order to fight the ongoing opioid and fentanyl epidemic in the community.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said he got word from U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland that the department had been approved to get grant funding from the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Office. He said the department joined 182 other agencies that also received funding.

JCPD said it applied for federal funding to hire additional officers and fight specific problems within the community to reduce crime and advance public safety.

The Department said it found and requested funding for one additional officer to help the Drug Task Force Detectives with caseload and awareness. It said the increased efforts will address the opioid and fentanyl epidemic impacting the community.

JCPD said additional personnel will be tasked with the implementation of protective awareness training in schools and the community and will be a force multiplier for the already existing task force.

