Governor’s chief COVID-19 response coordinator stepping down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The governor’s top advisor for COVID-19 response is stepping down.

In a newsletter to colleagues late Thursday, Dr. Marci Nielsen said the pandemic’s gradual shift to a “steady state” makes the timing right to return to her pre-pandemic plans to work in Washington, D.C.

“I am proud to have played a role in protecting our state during these immensely challenging times,” Dr. Nielsen wrote. “I thank all of you for your selfless commitment to work together on behalf of all Kansans health and safety, and thank Governor Kelly for the opportunity to serve.”

Nielsen has been Gov. Laura Kelly’s chief advisor for COVID-19 coordination since September 2020, tackling first testing and mitigation strategies, and, more recently, vaccination efforts.

In her message, Nielsen touted the state’s increased data transparency, and the work of the Safer Classrooms Workgroup.

“We’ve made big strides in managing the pandemic in Kansas, together with our many committed partners; I am grateful for Dr. Nielsen’s leadership and service during this difficult time,” Gov. Kelly wrote in the newsletter.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Governor’s Office to see if a new coordinator will be named, or if the work will transition to existing structures within their office, KDHE, and other partners.

Full message from Dr. Marci Nielsen:

A little more than a year ago, I joined Governor Kelly’s team to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas. Together with all of you, we developed a unified testing strategy that in less than three months doubled the number of COVID-19 tests, launched a COVID-19 equity effort to measure and improve rates of testing and vaccination in communities of color, significantly expanded data transparency in Kansas ensuring access to state and county level data critical to tracking COVID-19 in our state, engaged primary care providers and advocates as key leaders in the fight against COVID-19, launched a Safer Classrooms Workgroup to keep Kansas schools open safely, and provided this weekly “deep dive” newsletter for stakeholders – all with the goal of doing everything within our means to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV2. I am proud to have played a role in protecting our state during these immensely challenging times. With the pandemic’s gradual shift to “steady state”, the timing is right for me to return to my pre-pandemic plans to work in DC. I thank all of you for your selfless commitment to work together on behalf of all Kansans health and safety, and thank Governor Kelly for the opportunity to serve.

