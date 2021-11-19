Friday forecast: Windy and seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds, lots of cloud cover and seasonal temperatures will be the story to round out the work week. This weekend will be dry despite a cold front pushing through Saturday night. It’ll just bring a wind shift and a slightly cooler day for Sunday.

Overall still looking at dry conditions for the next 8 days however there is starting to be model disagreement for Thanksgiving. One computer model is keeping the rain well to the southeast of the WIBW viewing area however the other model is now starting to bring precipitation to northeast KS and that does include the risk for snow. This is a change from what the model has shown the past couple days so this is not the time to panic (or get hopeful) on the potential for our first snow of the season. Just a part of the forecast that will be monitored closely since this may have an impact on your Black Friday shopping on Friday. Right now still keeping the official forecast dry until there’s more consistency in the models.

Normal High: 51/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun early otherwise clouds increase through the morning leading to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s-low 40s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 50s (low 60s can’t be ruled out if there’s more sun). Winds S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Next week continues to bring in the colder airmass from Saturday night’s cold front. this means starting the week below freezing in the 20s and highs stuck in the 40s Monday despite mostly sunny skies.

A warm-up begins Tuesday after another night in the 20s. Highs will start to warm back up in the mid 50s to even low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front does move in by Thanksgiving where highs will be down in the 40s possibly low 50s for Thursday and Friday. Again all eyes will be on a storm system that has the potential to bring precipitation to northeast Kansas starting Thursday.

Taking Action:

Elevated fire danger threat today mainly in north-central KS due to the strong winds and humidity staying low. Use caution and avoid activities that could spark a fire.

The northeastern half of the country is something that will need to be monitored early next week if you’re doing any traveling leading up to Thanksgiving. Even if you’re not traveling that direction, if you are doing any air travel that storm system affecting the northeast could impact air travel in other parts of the country especially Monday and Tuesday.



