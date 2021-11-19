Advertisement

Following closure for COVID-19, Kansas Supreme Court to once again host in-person arguments

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the court’s closure for COVID-19 and the switch to a virtual platform, the Kansas Supreme Court will once again host in-person oral arguments.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it plans to continue in-person oral arguments for its Dec. 13 - 15 docket.

The Court said only justices, court staff and those necessary to conduct the hearing will be allowed in the courtroom for oral arguments. It said visitors will not be allowed in the courtroom gallery.

“My colleagues and I look forward to hearing oral arguments in person once again,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert.

The Supreme Court said it has also provided a live video stream of its oral arguments since 2012 and will continue to livestream them when it returns to in-person arguments.

To watch the Kansas Supreme Court’s livestream, click HERE.

