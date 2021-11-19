Advertisement

Flags to be flown half-staff on Sunday to honor late Baxter Springs firefighter

FILE
FILE(WITN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags will be flown at half-staff in Kansas throughout the day on Sunday to honor a late Baxter Springs firefighter.

In accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered American flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Nov. 21, in honor of Baxter Springs Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown.

“My thoughts are with Lt. Brown’s wife, children, loved ones, and the entire Baxter Springs community during this incredibly difficult time,” Governor Kelly said. “Lt. Brown lived in service to his community - and lost his life supporting his fellow firefighters. His bravery and compassion will not be forgotten.”

Gov. Kelly said Lt. Brown was injured while fighting a house fire on Oct. 15, 2021, and succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 10.

