Emporia State soccer advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Senior Aislinn Hughes and junior Alexis Cole found the back of the net to secure a 2-0 win over Northwest Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State soccer will move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-0 win over MIAA foe Northwest Missouri.
Senior Aislinn Hughes took the only shot on goal for either team in the first half Friday, finding the back of the net to give ESU a 1-0 lead at the break. Junior Alexis Cole answered on a corner kick in the 78th minute to give the Hornets a 2-0 lead.
On Sunday, the Hornets won their first MIAA Tournament championship in program history. They were named the two-seed in the Central Region of the NCAA Tournament the following day.
Up next, the No. 17 Hornets (19-2-1) will host No. 6 Bemidji State Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:00 p.m. The Beavers (18-1-3) topped Central Oklahoma in penalty kicks Friday morning to advance to the sub-regional’s final match.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.