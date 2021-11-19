Due to Delta variant surge, KDHE plans to make Kansans pay for COVID-19 testing after funds depleted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to a surge in COVID-19 tests due to the Delta variant, the KDHE has planned to make Kansans pay for testing after state and federal funds have been depleted.

Following the recent release of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s updated Employer Testing Playbook, the Department said it will make changes to its COVID-19 testing strategy to ensure testing remains as accessible as possible to all Kansans.

As widespread COVID-19 vaccination continues to prevent serious illness and death, the KDHE said the virus is still expected to continue to circulate in the near future, not unlike the flu. It said testing remains an important tool to find the virus and protect Kansas communities against the spread.

“Testing has become an increasingly important way in which those who choose to be unvaccinated may still be able to work, attend events, and travel,” said Ashley Goss, Acting Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “This is especially critical as more businesses and employers have begun requiring either proof of vaccination or demonstration of a negative COVID-19 test with greater frequency.”

However, the KDHE said as the virus continues to be present in the community, it is no longer sustainable for public health to fund testing alone. It said it initially allocated $141 million of federal grant funding to make COVID-19 testing accessible for all Kansans, including support for commercial and university labs to help expand processing and sampling capacity. It said the surge of infections due to the Delta variant depleted this budget in a shorter timeframe than expected.

As a result, and to ensure Kansans have uninterrupted access to critical COVID testing, the Department said it will implement the next phase of its COVID-19 testing strategy, which is meant to reduce the state’s cost for the testing program while ensuring it can continue into 2022.

The KDHE said the changes will also mean employers, health insurers and individuals will be asked to pay for testing as they would with tests for most other communicable diseases. Moving forward, it said access to testing will be a shared responsibility of both the public and private sectors.

To ensure adequate time for testing partners to transition, the Department said it has approached state and federal bodies to secure more funding for continuity of operations through March 2022.

The KDHE said testing will continue to be available across the Sunflower State for those who experience symptoms or have potential exposures to COVID-19 in their communities. It said the following options remain available for free testing across the State, with availability dependent on need as swell state and federal funding:

Mass testing sites : KDHE will continue to offer free COVID-19 PCR tests at 9 mass testing sites in Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Riley counties

Employer testing: KDHE will continue employer testing for those previously enrolled in the COVID-19 employer testing program, supporting biweekly testing for 10% of employees. KDHE is working with state and federal bodies to secure funding to support this program through March 2022, at which point it will be phased out. Any changes to this timeline will be communicated as clearly and early as possible.

Community Testing Partner Program and Volunteer Testing Partner Program : Free rapid antigen tests will continue to be offered as long as supplies are available by over 100 partner organizations enrolled in the program in more than 80 counties across Kansas. KDHE is working with state and federal bodies to secure funding to support this program through at least March 2022. Any changes to the availability of testing supplies or the program will be communicated as clearly and early as possible.

Local Health Departments : KDHE will continue to support Local Health Departments that offer free COVID-19 PCR tests to Kansans in their communities

K-12 schools: KDHE will continue to fund free testing for students and staff at schools that are participating in the school testing program. Schools not currently enrolled in the school testing program can contact Sarah Allin at KDHE will continue to fund free testing for students and staff at schools that are participating in the school testing program. Schools not currently enrolled in the school testing program can contact Sarah Allin at sarah.allin@ks.gov

Long Term Care Facilities: Facilities have the option of receiving free surveillance testing through a national vendor and/or modifying existing contracts with lab vendors to include billing insurance for diagnostic testing

Outbreaks: KDHE will continue to offer free testing in response to outbreaks in a facility or organization

In addition to the KDHE’s free testing, Kansans can get free tests at pharmacies and retailers that are part of the federal Increasing Community Access to Testing program. It said other options for testing that could require insurance include pharmacies, primary care provider clinics and FQHCs. Residents can also buy over-the-counter antigen tests at many retail grocery stores and pharmacies.

To get a COVID-19 test through the KDHE, click HERE.

