Country radio DJ says he's relieved to finish cancer treatments

Bradley J. says he is grateful for the support from the community
Country music DJ finishes radiation treatments
Country music DJ finishes radiation treatments(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 94.5 Country radio DJ Bradley Jepsen finished his final cancer treatment on Friday. Bradley J. was getting treated for Tonsillar Cancer 5 days a week for the past 7 weeks.

Staff from the 94.5 Country radio station wore matching T-shirts while waiting for Jepsen to walk out of the Cancer Center at the Stormont Vail Medical Center. Jepsen said the moment was very emotional.

“For everyone to be here was just a surprise,” said Jepsen, “I didn’t know it was coming so, very emotional. Very emotional.”

Although Jepsen is through with the radiation treatments, he will still have to come back for checkups before he is declared cancer free.

“I’ll be coming back here to get checked out even after this. It’s just taking it day by day and find your groove in that day by day and make it work for you.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for those interested in helping Jepsen with his medical expenses.

