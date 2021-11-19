CASA of Shawnee Co. kicks off 34th annual Homes for the Holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA of Shawnee County is kicking off its 34th annual Homes for the Holidays this weekend.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The organization said the Homes for the Holidays event is their biggest fundraiser and provides much-needed resources to recruit, train, and retain CASA volunteer advocates.

This year, three homes will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday, November 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. You can purchase tickets in-person at Topeka Hy-Vee, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Red Door Home Store, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. People can also buy tickets online or by calling CASA at (785)-215-8282.

CASA of Shawnee County’s mission is to utilize volunteers to be a voice in court for children caught up in the local foster care and court systems. The organization said they are only able to serve about 27% of the children in Shawnee County who could benefit from having an advocate.

The three locations on the Homes for the Holidays tour are:

Tony & Judy Pleviak

1134 S.W. Camden Lane — Topeka

Designed by: Blooms on Boswell — Lori McNorton and tea

Matt & Sara Vincent

1501 S.W. Westover Rd. — Topeka

Designed by: Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts — David Porterfield and team

Robert & Kristen White

5731 S.W. Clarion Lakes Way — Topeka

Designed by: Kristen White

You can also follow the tour on Facebook: @Homesfortheholidaystopeka

CASA will hold a Patron Party Friday, November 19 with tours of the homes and bakery shopping, followed by a party at The Topeka Country Club. The preview event runs from 6:30-10 p.m. Patron Party tickets are $100 and must be purchased in advance online or by phone. Those tickets also can be used during the home tours on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.