Car damaged early Friday in crash on I-70 in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car sustained heavy damage when it crashed on Interstate 70 early Friday on Topeka’s west side.
No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday on westbound I-70 near the US-75 highway interchange.
A Ford Focus was traveling west on I-70 when it crashed. The car came to a rest on the north side of the roadway, nearly directly beneath the US-75 highway overpass leading to eastbound I-70.
The car, which sustained heavy front-end damage, was towed from the scene around 6:25 a.m.
Two Topeka police units were on the scene to help control traffic as the scene was cleared.
Traffic on westbound I-70 was allowed to proceed through the area as crews responded to the scene.
Eastbound traffic on I-70 wasn’t affected.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
