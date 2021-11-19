Capper Foundation celebrates donors, partners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday was a night of awards for the Capper Foundation.

Holding its Donor Appreciation Dinner, the Capper Foundation took time to honor those that have contributed to their work throughout the year. Several awards were presented to community partners and individual volunteers throughout the night.

Capper Foundation CEO Jim Leiker says the help they receive is key to their efforts.

“We couldn’t do this without our volunteers and donors,” Leiker said. “We want to recognize them and celebrate together that helps us achieve our success.”

“To us,” Mark Boranyak said, “it’s the leading organization to help people that are disadvantaged in this community.”

Capper Foundation supports families and people of all ages living with disabilities.

Donor Awards:

Chairman’s Award – Chris & Emily McGee

Founder’s Award – Dr. Joe & Suzanne Mumford

Founder’s Award – Ginger Powell

Senator’s Award – Mark & Sharon Boranyak

Workhorse Award – Jay Ives

Frank McGrath Award – Danielle Wilson

Public Advocacy Award – Stephen Duerst

Media Award – Cumulus Media Topeka including radio stations Majic 107.7, V100 and 99.3 The Eagle

Corporate Award – Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Special Events Volunteer Award – Andy McKee

Community Organization Award – Kansas State Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha

Adult Volunteer Award – Gay Bauersfeld

Youth Volunteer Award – Hudson Ramirez

Volunteer of the Year Award – Beverly Lee, Joyce Lohmann & Darlene McCarter

Volunteer of the Year Award – Penny Kinder

Capper Heritage Society Inductee – Doug & Becky Kinsinger

