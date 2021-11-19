Capper Foundation celebrates donors, partners
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday was a night of awards for the Capper Foundation.
Holding its Donor Appreciation Dinner, the Capper Foundation took time to honor those that have contributed to their work throughout the year. Several awards were presented to community partners and individual volunteers throughout the night.
Capper Foundation CEO Jim Leiker says the help they receive is key to their efforts.
“We couldn’t do this without our volunteers and donors,” Leiker said. “We want to recognize them and celebrate together that helps us achieve our success.”
“To us,” Mark Boranyak said, “it’s the leading organization to help people that are disadvantaged in this community.”
Capper Foundation supports families and people of all ages living with disabilities.
Donor Awards:
Chairman’s Award – Chris & Emily McGee
Founder’s Award – Dr. Joe & Suzanne Mumford
Founder’s Award – Ginger Powell
Senator’s Award – Mark & Sharon Boranyak
Workhorse Award – Jay Ives
Frank McGrath Award – Danielle Wilson
Public Advocacy Award – Stephen Duerst
Media Award – Cumulus Media Topeka including radio stations Majic 107.7, V100 and 99.3 The Eagle
Corporate Award – Hill’s Pet Nutrition
Special Events Volunteer Award – Andy McKee
Community Organization Award – Kansas State Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha
Adult Volunteer Award – Gay Bauersfeld
Youth Volunteer Award – Hudson Ramirez
Volunteer of the Year Award – Beverly Lee, Joyce Lohmann & Darlene McCarter
Volunteer of the Year Award – Penny Kinder
Capper Heritage Society Inductee – Doug & Becky Kinsinger
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.