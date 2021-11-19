Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn to discuss bond election at special meeting to implement five-year plan

FILE - USD 437 Board of Education members April 19, 2021.
FILE - USD 437 Board of Education members April 19, 2021.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At an upcoming special meeting on Monday night, the Auburn-Washburn Board of Education will discuss hosting a bond election to implement its strategic facility plan.

Auburn-Washburn Public Schools USD 437 says its Board of Education will host a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, to consider a resolution to hold a bond election in April 2022.

Over the past few years, USD 437 said it has worked to find the needs of students as well as the community. Comprehensive feedback from stakeholders was gathered to create a five-year strategic plan.

Based on that plan, Auburn-Washburn said it has engaged in a master facility review process. Through those efforts, it said it found several facility needs.

The District said a Master Facility Plan has been developed to outline how it will meet those needs. It said a bond election would be necessary for the district to undertake the expansion and upgrades expressed in the plan.

USD 437 said the meeting will be open to the public and held in the Board of Education meeting room at the district office at 5928 SW 53rd St. in Topeka.

For more information about the proposed bond election, click HERE.

To view a livestream of the meeting, click HERE.

To view the meeting agenda, click HERE.

