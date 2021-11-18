Woman charged for murder of 17-year-old Topekan bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman who has been charged for the murder of 17-year-old Navaeh Martinez, has been bound over for trial.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said Daisha Corrina Butler was bound over for trial in Shawnee Co. District Court. He said Butler was charged for the July shooting death of Navaeh Martinez, 17.

On July 3, 2021, Kagay said law enforcement was called to 1104 SW Clay around 10:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old girl in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. The victim, later identified as Martinez, was unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The following day, Kagay said the victim was removed from life support and died as a result of her injuries. Butler was found and taken into custody just after midnight on July 4 and was charged with the homicide.

On Wednesday, at the end of a preliminary hearing, Kagay said the Court found probable cause that Butler committed First Degree, Premeditated murder. She remains in custody with a bond of $1 million.

Butler’s next court appearance is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, for her arraignment.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to the crime should contact law enforcement immediately.

