Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - The Holcomb Family

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is National Adoption Month.

Instead of featuring kids who need to be adopted, we decided to feature a family who’s providing a forever home. Lori Hutchinson sat down with the Holcombs, who love their expanded family of five boys.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman
Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - The Holcomb Family
A community leader will receive his college degree next month, Curtis Pitts left fort hays...
Fort Hays University helps community leader, Curtis Pitts earn college degree to help keep promise to his parents
Agriculture Hall, Stormont Vail Events Center
Community Thanksgiving Dinner calling for volunteers as day approaches
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year