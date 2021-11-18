Wednesday’s Child - The Holcomb Family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is National Adoption Month.

Instead of featuring kids who need to be adopted, we decided to feature a family who’s providing a forever home. Lori Hutchinson sat down with the Holcombs, who love their expanded family of five boys.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.