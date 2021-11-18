USD 383 keeps mask requirement for lower grade levels

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan-Ogden School Board voted to keep mask requirements for students and staff at lower grade levels.

The Manhattan-Ogden School Board voted 5-2 on Wednesday night, Nov. 17, to keep masks optional at high schools, but require them for those at middle and elementary schools as well as early learning centers and other district indoor facilities.

The district voted on Oct. 20 to do away with masks at the higher grade levels as many students had already been vaccinated.

The board said it decided to keep the requirement for lower grade levels to allow parents more time to get students vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision will be reviewed at the board’s December meeting.

