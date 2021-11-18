Advertisement

USD 383 to continue conversation over possible name change

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner, Becky Goff and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 383 Board discussed whether to undertake a new review of Manhattan High School’s Indian mascot.

Members informally voted 4-3 Wednesday to continue the conversation, mentioning the district’s recent discussions on diversity, equity and inclusion. The district adopted the Indian mascot in 1940, as a way to honor former football coach Frank Prentup, who was of Iroquois descent.

“I feel like it’s the elephant in the room that we need to at least talk about mascot and its effects on our students when we’re looking at how to make our district more welcoming place for our students,” Board Vice President Kristin Brighton said.

Brighton says she will reach out to people on both sides of the issue, and form a small working group to discuss the possibility of changing.

In 2017, the board acted to increase Native American learning opportunities in the curriculum, rename the high school commons in Prentup’s honor, and approved a wolf as a secondary mascot; but stopped short of dropping the ‘Indian’ nickname.

