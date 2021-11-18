Advertisement

Two unvaccinated Riley Co. residents die of COVID-19

Riley County Health Department sign
Riley County Health Department sign(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials have shared two more residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

The county says an unvaccinated 63-year old woman died October 15th after first testing positive on October 5th.

A 46-year-old unvaccinated man died on July 29th.

According to the county, tests performed on the man after he died confirmed COVID- 19 as a factor in his death.

This brings the total number of covid related deaths to 64 in Riley Co.

The county has also seen 116 new positive cases and 88 COVID recoveries since November 10th.

