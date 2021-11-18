Advertisement

Two arrested for Stephanie’s Salon burglary after stolen items found for sale

FILE - Police early Tuesday were investigating an incident in which two windows were broken at...
FILE - Police early Tuesday were investigating an incident in which two windows were broken at Stephanie’s Style Salon and Boutique at 123 S.E. 10th Ave. in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after detectives found items that had been stolen from Stephanie’s Salon up for sale.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Topeka Police Department says officers responded to reports of a burglary at 123 SE 10th Ave. after a caller advised they saw an individual throw bricks through the front windows.

Officers said when they arrived, they found the front window to Stephanie’s Salon broken and it appeared the business had been burglarized. They said no one was inside the business and it was found that several items had been taken by the person once the owners arrived.

Detectives said they got information of potential subjects who attempted to sell items taken from the business burglary. They followed up on information that led them to 1500 SW VanBuren, Apt. #3.

Detectives said they took two people into custody and transported them to the Law Enforcement Center. Officers secured the apartment for the application of a search warrant.

At the end of the investigation, officers said James Timmerman, 35, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, theft, criminal damage and possession of marijuana. Angela Bechstein, 40, of Topeka, was booked on burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

