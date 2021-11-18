Topeka student wins bike, cash in KDOT poster contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka student is raking in the prizes after winning a state-wide poster contest.

The Kansas Department of Transportation decided that 11-year-old Emma Kuhlman designed the best poster in its 2021 competition. For her efforts, Kuhlman went home with a brand new bike and helmet, along with a Kindle Fire, $50 Amazon gift card and $200 for her school.

Kansas Highway Patrol encourages drivers and pedestrians to stay alert.

“We always want them to be safe when they’re out on their bicycles,” KHP’s Candace Breshears said. “Kids are riding to and from school. They need to watch out for vehicles, and vehicles need to watch out for children.”

KDOT’s “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” contest is held every year as a way to raise awareness for roadway safety, and reduce traffic fatalities.

