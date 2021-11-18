Advertisement

Topeka Mayor-elect Mike Padilla serves as Landon Middle’s principal for the day

By Isaac French
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few new faces roamed the halls of Topeka Public Schools Thursday.

USD 501′s ‘Principal for the Day’ event brought community and education leaders together.

Topeka City Council member and recent mayor-elect, Mike Padilla, visited Landon Middle School where his grandson attends.

Mike Padilla has served the community in many roles. Now, he can add Principal of Landon Middle School to his resume.

Mike Padilla recalls visiting his kids at school lunch and having conversations with all their friends.

“Back then I was a police officer and I was in uniform so whenever I showed up, all the kids that were at this table ran over to this table because everyone wanted to sit around the policeman,” said Padilla.

He says he enjoyed sharing more about his role as a Police Officer in Topeka.

Thursday, he shared with students more about his upcoming role as the Mayor of Topeka.

“It almost sounds cliche that kids our the future, I hear that a lot and honestly the kids are our now if we don’t have them engaged now, the future is in question so i don’t want to wait until the future i want them to get engaged now”

Padilla walked the halls, and sat in on some of the schools dual-language classes.

He also met with members of student council and the student-run newscast to discuss leadership.

“I sit with a lot of people in a lot of rooms and talk about a lot of subjects and we all see them through different lenses,” said Padilla. “It’s not very often that we get to sit back and consider the lens of the young student, for me I think this is a great opportunity.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

Live at Five
Topeka Mayor-elect Mike Padilla serves as principal for the day
Topeka Mayor-elect Mike Padilla serves as principal for the day
FILE - Police early Tuesday were investigating an incident in which two windows were broken at...
Two arrested for Stephanie’s Salon burglary after stolen items found for sale
KDOT's "Put the Brakes on Fatalities” contest is held every year as a way to raise awareness...
Topeka student wins bike, cash in KDOT poster contest