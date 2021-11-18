Topeka Mayor-elect Mike Padilla serves as Landon Middle’s principal for the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few new faces roamed the halls of Topeka Public Schools Thursday.

USD 501′s ‘Principal for the Day’ event brought community and education leaders together.

Topeka City Council member and recent mayor-elect, Mike Padilla, visited Landon Middle School where his grandson attends.

Mike Padilla has served the community in many roles. Now, he can add Principal of Landon Middle School to his resume.

Mike Padilla recalls visiting his kids at school lunch and having conversations with all their friends.

“Back then I was a police officer and I was in uniform so whenever I showed up, all the kids that were at this table ran over to this table because everyone wanted to sit around the policeman,” said Padilla.

He says he enjoyed sharing more about his role as a Police Officer in Topeka.

Thursday, he shared with students more about his upcoming role as the Mayor of Topeka.

“It almost sounds cliche that kids our the future, I hear that a lot and honestly the kids are our now if we don’t have them engaged now, the future is in question so i don’t want to wait until the future i want them to get engaged now”

Padilla walked the halls, and sat in on some of the schools dual-language classes.

He also met with members of student council and the student-run newscast to discuss leadership.

“I sit with a lot of people in a lot of rooms and talk about a lot of subjects and we all see them through different lenses,” said Padilla. “It’s not very often that we get to sit back and consider the lens of the young student, for me I think this is a great opportunity.”

