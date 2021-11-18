Advertisement

Topeka man behind bars after Council Grove theft for meth

FILE
FILE(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a recent theft in Council Grove a Topeka man is behind bars for the crime, but was also booked for possession of meth with intent to distribute.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the Council Grove Police Department said around 8 a.m. officers responded to the 900 block of T Ave. with reports of a theft.

After an investigation was conducted, CGPD said Gary Davis, of Topeka, was arrested for felony theft, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a parole warrant.

Davis was booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

