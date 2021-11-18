Thursday forecast: Sunny but cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The quiet weather pattern continues with no major storm systems anytime soon. The focus continues to be temperatures, cloud cover and wind.

Despite a couple cold fronts pushing through in the next 8 days (this weekend and Wednesday night) the fronts are expected to come through dry. IF there is going to be any precipitation it will be very light and mainly near I-35 Wednesday night then possibly again late Thursday.

The main uncertainties in the forecast is the extent of cloud cover which will impact temperatures especially starting tomorrow.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds W/NW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph. Elevated fire danger conditions may return for a portion of northeast KS.

This weekend will be in the 50s: Because there will be clouds on Saturday, highs will likely be more in the mid-upper 50s but if there is less clouds, low 60s can’t be ruled out. Despite more sun on Sunday, it will be cooler thanks to a northwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

The cooler temperatures will continue to be ushered in for Monday before it warms back up for Tuesday. Because Wednesday morning will be warmer than Tuesday morning, highs may be warmer Wednesday despite a cooler airmass. This will be fine-tuned as we get closer.

Taking Action:

With the quiet weather pattern continuing, the main concern will be the strong winds tomorrow and the low relative humidity creating another day of an elevated fire danger. Be on the lookout for the possibility of another Red Flag Warning being issued for a portion of northeast Kansas similar to Wednesday.

