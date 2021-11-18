Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve 2022 Capital Improvement Projects, some ARPA requests

The Shawnee Co. Commission approves capital improvement projects for 2022 on Thursday, November...
The Shawnee Co. Commission approves capital improvement projects for 2022 on Thursday, November 18, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Certain projects in Shawnee Co. will see some progress.

Commissioners finalized the county’s Capital Improvement projects 2022 Thursday.

They also allocated almost half of the county’s $34 million in American Rescue Plan funds for different capital projects in the county.

The projects cover a variety of projects from the courts, to the Department of Corrections to Parks and Recreation.

Capital Outlay was delayed during county budget talks until the county had better understanding of how the ARPA money could be used.

Board Chair Kevin Cook says residents will see the results of the money in the county’s services.

“We’re going to look at trying to reinvest that back into the community but also more importantly, when you come to the Shawnee county courthouse, parks and recreation you’re able to see your tax dollars put to use going back to the community,” he said.

The county SPARK committee will meet to review additional ARPA funding requests.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
KDHE's Nov. 17, 2021 update showed 152 active COVID clusters in the state.
Kansas records 6th COVID-related child death, uptick in school-based clusters

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Laura Kelly stands during inaugural ceremonies on the Statehouse steps in Topeka,...
New poll finds 54% of Kansas registered voters approve of Gov. Kelly’s work
FILE
Kansas lawmakers urge action as supply chain shortages affect Thanksgiving, auto manufacturers
Council Grove Junior-Senior High School (Courtesy: Santa Fe National Historic Trail Facebook...
Security measures heightened at Council Grove Junior-Senior High School following student threat
Neil, Airbnb Host of Ashbury Townhome in Lawrence is voted the best new Airbnb Host in Kansas...
Lawrence boasts Kansas’s top new Airbnb Host ahead of Thanksgiving holiday