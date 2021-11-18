Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve 2022 Capital Improvement Projects, some ARPA requests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Certain projects in Shawnee Co. will see some progress.

Commissioners finalized the county’s Capital Improvement projects 2022 Thursday.

They also allocated almost half of the county’s $34 million in American Rescue Plan funds for different capital projects in the county.

The projects cover a variety of projects from the courts, to the Department of Corrections to Parks and Recreation.

Capital Outlay was delayed during county budget talks until the county had better understanding of how the ARPA money could be used.

Board Chair Kevin Cook says residents will see the results of the money in the county’s services.

“We’re going to look at trying to reinvest that back into the community but also more importantly, when you come to the Shawnee county courthouse, parks and recreation you’re able to see your tax dollars put to use going back to the community,” he said.

The county SPARK committee will meet to review additional ARPA funding requests.

