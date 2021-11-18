Sen. Marshall urges Senate leadership to include COVID-19 commission in National Defense Authorization Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has urged Senate leaders to include his 9/11-style COVID-19 commission in the National Defense Authorization Act.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) to call for their bill to create a national commission the COVID-19 pandemic to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act.

The letter was sent to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.).

“As the Senate Armed Services Committee finalizes its version of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, we respectfully request that you include our bipartisan ‘National Commission on the COVID–19 Pandemic Act’ in its final passage,” the senators wrote. “This important legislation would establish a 9/11-style commission so that we can better understand the vulnerabilities COVID-19 has revealed in our health care system and improve our overall preparedness for future public health crises.”

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has been the deadliest viral outbreak in more than a century, a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that novel disease outbreaks are actually becoming more common, and the risk of occurrence is likely to increase three-fold in the next few decades,” the senators continued. “It is crucial that we work together now, without delay, to make our country safer by establishing this Commission, so that we are fully prepared for the potential of a larger pandemic in the near future. Thank you for your consideration of this important legislation.”

Sen. Marshall helped to introduce the bill to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak and find lessons learned from the pandemic in early November.

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

