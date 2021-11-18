Advertisement

Sen. Gene Suellentrop begins sentence for drunk driving crash

Sen. Gene Suellentrop began his jail sentence Thursday.
Sen. Gene Suellentrop began his jail sentence Thursday.(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shawnee County booking sheets show Sen. Gene Suellentrop, the former Kansas Senate Majority Leader, was booked into jail Thursday morning. Suellentrop, 69, will serve a two-day sentence after pleading “no contest” to drunk driving and reckless driving, avoiding a felony that would have ended his time in office.

After the plea, Judge Jason Geier found Suellentrop guilty on both counts.

Court documents stated the senator from Wichita was caught in the early morning hours of March 16, 2021, driving 90 miles per hour on I-70, going the wrong way, and barely missing several vehicles.

That morning Suellentrop was arrested for driving under the influence, speeding, improper crossover on a divided highway, and attempting to run from the police. According to an affidavit, Suellentrop’s blood alcohol content was .17, more than twice the legal limit.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
KDHE's Nov. 17, 2021 update showed 152 active COVID clusters in the state.
Kansas records 6th COVID-related child death, uptick in school-based clusters

Latest News

Brendan Jensen
Affidavit details outburst that led to former Topeka Councilman's arrest
Edward Thurman
Man arrested after threatening officers with an axe and stick
Sheriff
Two taken into custody after multi-county chase ends just south of Topeka
Shawnee Co. COVID score 11-18
Coronavirus cases trend up in Shawnee Co.
MHS
USD 383 to continue conversation over possible name change