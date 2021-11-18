Security measures heightened at Council Grove Junior-Senior High School following student threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Security measures have been heightened at the Council Grove Junior-Senior High School after a student was arrested for making a criminal threat against another student.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Council Grove Police Department said Council Grove Junior-Senior High School administration had been made aware of a potential criminal threat made against a student during school hours.

The information was given to CGPD, who then conducted an investigation with the support of the school administration.

As a result, CGPD said one student was arrested for making a criminal threat.

Based on the investigation and a review of the school facility by the administration, CGPD said there is no evidence of any danger or threat to any students or staff at the school or in any other USD 417 school.

To ensure the continued safety of students and staff, CGPD said there will continue to be heightened security measures in place with the help of local law enforcement and USD 417 staff.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.