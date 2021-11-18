Scott Magnet highlights emotional learning at Family Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scott Dual Magnet School dedicated its Family Engagement Night to social emotional learning.

Different stations were set up to show students fun methods to interpret and express their feelings. Things like sensory tools and communication exercises were in place to help them do that in a healthy way.

The school says the event is a good opportunity to help students outside of the classroom.

“We can all work together in partnership and use the same language here at school and at home so there’s that connection, for home to be an extension of what we do here at school,” Dr. Pilar Mejia, Scott Magnet Principal, said.

“This is a great continuation,” Nicole Revenaugh, whose daughter attends the school, said. “My daughter is in kindergarten, and now she is seeing some of these color emotional discussions take place in her own classroom and I think it’s great.”

Families were able to take home instructions and materials to help them replicate some of the stations at home.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.