Advertisement

Scott Magnet highlights emotional learning at Family Night

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scott Dual Magnet School dedicated its Family Engagement Night to social emotional learning.

Different stations were set up to show students fun methods to interpret and express their feelings. Things like sensory tools and communication exercises were in place to help them do that in a healthy way.

The school says the event is a good opportunity to help students outside of the classroom.

“We can all work together in partnership and use the same language here at school and at home so there’s that connection, for home to be an extension of what we do here at school,” Dr. Pilar Mejia, Scott Magnet Principal, said.

“This is a great continuation,” Nicole Revenaugh, whose daughter attends the school, said. “My daughter is in kindergarten, and now she is seeing some of these color emotional discussions take place in her own classroom and I think it’s great.”

Families were able to take home instructions and materials to help them replicate some of the stations at home.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist accused of harassment, weapons violations sentenced to probation
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
FILE - Rep. Aaron Coleman
Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

61% of union members voted in favor of the 6-year-contract on Wednesday, ending the strike...
UAW ratifies contract extension with Deere & Co.
FILE - Group B headed back to school for their first day in person since March
USD 383 keeps mask requirement for lower grade levels
Kansas sees jump in school-based COVID-19 clusters
9th and MacVicar Ave.
Fatality car accident