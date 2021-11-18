Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Emporia High’s Gracie Gilpin
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia High’s Gracie Gilpin was named our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
She’s a three sports star in Volleyball, Basketball and Softball. Gilpin is involved in a number of clubs and activities like National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA and Circle of Friends inclusion club.
She has a 3.96 GPA and plans to study engineering in college.
