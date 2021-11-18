Advertisement

As rural health care community faces challenges, Gov. Kelly proclaims Nov. 18 as National Rural Health Day

FILE
FILE(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November 18 is not only National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas, it is now also National Rural Health Day according to a proclamation from Gov. Kelly.

In an effort to recognize and raise awareness of the importance of meeting unique health care requirements of rural communities, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a proclamation to mark Nov. 18, as National Rural Health Day in the Sunflower State.

“Our rural communities make up the backbone of our state – and today and every day, my administration is working diligently to ensure rural Kansans can get the care they so richly deserve,” Governor Kelly said. “Most notably, we continue to fight for Medicaid expansion, which would expand access to health care to more than 160,000 Kansans, support our rural hospitals, and inject billions of federal dollars into our local economies.”

Gov. Kelly said the proclamation details challenges the rural health care community faces in access to health care, including lack of health care providers, an aging population that suffers from a greater number of chronic conditions and larger percentages of un- and underinsured residents.

Additionally, Gov. Kelly said the proclamation reiterates the crucial needs of ambulatory and emergency medical services in rural America, where only 20% of the nation’s population lives but where the majority of trauma deaths happen.

“I want to thank the Kansas Office of Primary Care and Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health for leading the charge to address the unique health care needs of rural Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration will continue to be a strong partner in their efforts to provide more comprehensive care to all people in Kansas.”

Gov. Kelly also proclaimed Nov. 18 as National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas.

To read the full text of Gov. Kelly’s proclamation, click HERE.

