RCPD attempts to locate Manhattan man who failed to attend trial over various burglaries, thefts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has asked the public to keep an eye out for a Manhattan man after he failed to show up for his trial over various burglaries and thefts in the area.

The Riley Co. Police Department said officers are attempting to locate John Galloway, 29, of Manhattan on a warrant for failure to appear for his trial over various burglaries and thefts in 2019 and 2020.

RCPD said the trial surrounds a December 2019 aggravated burglary, a January 2020 aggravated burglary, a January 2020 attempted aggravated burglary and a January 2020 theft.

If anyone has information on Galloway’s whereabouts, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

RCPD said using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000. To submit a tip, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.