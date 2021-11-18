Advertisement

RCPD attempts to locate Manhattan man who failed to attend trial over various burglaries, thefts

RCPD attempts to locate John Galloway after he failed to show up to his trial for various...
RCPD attempts to locate John Galloway after he failed to show up to his trial for various burglaries and thefts in the area on Nov. 18, 2021.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD has asked the public to keep an eye out for a Manhattan man after he failed to show up for his trial over various burglaries and thefts in the area.

The Riley Co. Police Department said officers are attempting to locate John Galloway, 29, of Manhattan on a warrant for failure to appear for his trial over various burglaries and thefts in 2019 and 2020.

RCPD said the trial surrounds a December 2019 aggravated burglary, a January 2020 aggravated burglary, a January 2020 attempted aggravated burglary and a January 2020 theft.

If anyone has information on Galloway’s whereabouts, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

RCPD said using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000. To submit a tip, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
Woman killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

FILE
Kansas organizations receive grants to promote COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities
Roger E. Madison (left) and Brandy R. Barnhart (right) were arrested Nov. 17, 2021 after a...
Passenger found to have meth leads to arrest of driver with multiple warrants after Topeka traffic stop
FILE
Sen. Marshall urges Senate leadership to include COVID-19 commission in National Defense Authorization Act
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson...
K-State’s Vaughn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award semifinalist