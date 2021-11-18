Popular Topeka sites to light up green Thursday night for Injury Prevention Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some popular sites in Topeka will light up green on Thursday night to honor Injury Prevention Day.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 18, as National Injury Prevention Day in Kansas. She said this is the second year for the observance, which highlights the need for injury and violence prevention.

Every day, Gov. Kelly said about 20 children die from preventable injuries, which result in more deaths than all diseases combined. Using safety practices, products and policies, she said many of these deaths are preventable.

Gov. Kelly said safety advocates throughout the nation work together to educate families and community leaders about creating and supporting safer environments. At noon on Thursday, she said Kansans are invited to take part in a live national conversation about the top injury and violence concerns during a one-hour Twitter chat using the hashtag #BeInjuryFree.

When the sun sets on Thursday, Gov. Kelly said downtown Topeka, Evergy Plaza and Stormont Vail Health will light up green to support these efforts. She said Safe Kids Kansas appreciates the commitment to a safer Kansas and invites others to join in raising awareness of injury prevention.

Supporting partners include Injury Free Coalition for Kids, Safe Kids Worldwide, Safe States Alliance, the American Trauma Society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, BeSMART, the Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research, the Trauma Center of American Association, JPMA Cares of the Juvenile Products and Manufacturer’s Association, as well as state and local partners.

