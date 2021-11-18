Advertisement

Passenger found to have meth leads to arrest of driver with multiple warrants after Topeka traffic stop

Roger E. Madison (left) and Brandy R. Barnhart (right) were arrested Nov. 17, 2021 after a...
Roger E. Madison (left) and Brandy R. Barnhart (right) were arrested Nov. 17, 2021 after a late-night traffic stop in Shawnee Co.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the female passenger of an SUV was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Topeka, the driver was subsequently arrested after it was found he had multiple warrants.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill says a 28-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are in custody for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Topeka Blvd. late Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of NW Topeka Blvd. on a white 2003 GMC Envoy. It said a K9 unit helped and found illegal drugs in the SUV.

The driver, Roger Madison, 41, of Topeka, was found to have a revoked Kansas driver’s license and three warrants out for his arrest. The passenger, Brandy Barnhart, 28, of Topeka, had a felony warrant out of Shawnee Co.

The Sheriff’s Office said Madison and Barnhart were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for their multiple warrants. It said Barnhart was also booked for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

