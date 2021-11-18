Olathe Police search for 18-year-old girl missing for a week

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Olathe police are looking for an 18-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.

KCTV5 reports the Olathe Police Department is looking for Shaylah Demeire, 18, who has been missing since Nov. 11.

Police said Shaylah has brown hair with purple highlights and has a hoop nose ring.

Shaylah was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a basketball tournament emblem, grey sweatpants and white Nike high-tops.

Family members have told police that Shaylah needs medication and could be in danger.

If anyone sees Shaylah, they should call 911 immediately.

