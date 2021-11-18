Officer-involved shooting in Sabetha rule justified

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - An officer-involved shooting last month in Sabetha has been ruled justified, authorities announced Wednesday.

The ruling was handed down by Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert, according to KMZA Radio.

The ruling came after a Sabetha man, identified as Kelly Hall, 38, fired an air-powered nail gun at officers around 10 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 300 block of N. 9th Street in Sabetha.

In a news release, Lippert announced he made the determination that the officers were justified in firing their weapons after reviewing evidence provided by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Sabetha Police Department.

Lippert said he determined both officers who fired shots at Kelly did so in defense of other officers at the scene, whose lives were endangered when Hall fired the nail gun at them.

Lippert also ruled that no charges will be filed against either officer.

According to KMZA, Lippert met with KBI agents Tuesday to review findings from their investigation.

Before that, Lippert also reviewed a number of narratives and reports regarding the incident from officers from both the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sabetha Police Department, KMZA reported.

Kelly was treated at a Topeka hospital after the incident. His injuries were described as critical in nature following the incident.

The KBI arrested Hall after he was released from the hospital on a charge of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

A preliminary hearing for Kelly has been set for Dec. 7. KMZA says Kelly remains free on a $25,000 own-recognizance bond.

