New poll finds 54% of Kansas registered voters approve of Gov. Kelly’s work

FILE - Gov. Laura Kelly stands during inaugural ceremonies on the Statehouse steps in Topeka,...
FILE - Gov. Laura Kelly stands during inaugural ceremonies on the Statehouse steps in Topeka, Kan., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent poll found over half of registered voters in Kansas approve of the job Governor Laura Kelly has done since she has taken office.

In a recent poll from Morning Consult, the Kansas Democratic Party said about 54% of registered voters in Kansas - Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike - approve of Governor Laura Kelly’s job performance.

In a state like Kansas, the KDP said this is no small feat, and signals the Sunflower State recognizes and approves of her bipartisan approach to fully fund public education and dig the state’s economy out of a “tax experiment” hole.

The poll gathered responses from registered voters in each state between July 21 and Oct. 20, 2021, with margins of error up to +/-4%.

“Since she was elected, Governor Kelly has consistently delivered for Kansans, and it shows in these numbers,” said Vicki Hiatt, KDP Chairwoman. “She has created jobs and boosted the state’s economy, fully funded public schools, and expertly managed the budget that had been recklessly mismanaged under the Brownback administration. Most recently, Governor Kelly called for an elimination of the state’s record-high food sales tax, an effort that will save Kansas families hundreds of dollars every year. It’s no surprise that an overwhelming majority of Kansans approve of the job Governor Kelly has done.”

The news follows Republican Governors Association Executive Director Dave Rexrode’s statement to the National Journal that “economic and educational issues” will “dominate” the upcoming gubernatorial race in Kansas, which is a tough blow to Republican frontrunner and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The KDP said Kansas Republicans left public schools dramatically underfunded through the late 2000s, which was a direct result of tax cuts under previous Governor Sam Brownback.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Kansas GOP as well as AG Schmidt’s office for a response.

