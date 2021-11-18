New covid cases back in “high” category in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting weekly new coronavirus cases are back in the “high” category.

Health officials released the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the week of November 7-13. The overall index score jumped three points to 15.

The report indicates weekly new cases and the percent of positive tests contributed to the increase.

There were 382 new coronavirus cases last week, the prior week 292 were reported. This change also caused the trend in incidence measure to move into the “high” zone at 30.8%.

The percent of positive tests jumped from 6.1% to 7.8%.

Hospital stress saw a slight increase but remains high at 2.8 out of 3.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.