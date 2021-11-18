Advertisement

New covid cases back in “high” category in Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee County Health Department's COVID-19 Indicator Report is at an overall score of 15.
The Shawnee County Health Department's COVID-19 Indicator Report is at an overall score of 15.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting weekly new coronavirus cases are back in the “high” category.

Health officials released the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the week of November 7-13. The overall index score jumped three points to 15.

The report indicates weekly new cases and the percent of positive tests contributed to the increase.

There were 382 new coronavirus cases last week, the prior week 292 were reported. This change also caused the trend in incidence measure to move into the “high” zone at 30.8%.

The percent of positive tests jumped from 6.1% to 7.8%.

Hospital stress saw a slight increase but remains high at 2.8 out of 3.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD officers investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 9th and MacVicar Ave....
One killed Wednesday night in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
Alonzo L. Plakio, 70, of Topeka, was arrested Nov. 17, 2021 in connection to an Aggravated...
Man injured in assault in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Ramada West Hotel
City of Topeka approves $10 million in bonds to transform former hotel into housing
FILE
Silver Lake police applaud USD 372 course of action to hold students accountable after recent “shenanigans”
KDHE's Nov. 17, 2021 update showed 152 active COVID clusters in the state.
Kansas records 6th COVID-related child death, uptick in school-based clusters

Latest News

Ken Hush has been selected as the interim president of Emporia State University, according to...
Hush named interim president of Emporia State University
An officer-involved shooting Oct. 20 in Sabetha has been ruled justified, authorities announced...
Officer-involved shooting in Sabetha ruled justified
FILE - An "almost" total lunar eclipse will occur Friday, November 19th.
Almost Total Lunar Eclipse - 2021
Gradual warming trend through Saturday. Watch video for a look at next week's national travel...
Sunny but cool