New Charter Communications customer service center to bring over 500 new jobs to Overland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expansion from Charter Communications for a new customer service center in Overland Park will bring over 500 new jobs to the area.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says Charter Communications has a new plan to open a new customer retention center in Overland Park, which will create 510 new full-time jobs by the end of 2022. She said the expansion will invest $18.9 million in the community.

“Our top-tier workforce and pro-business environment make Kansas an ideal location for Charter Communications’ expansion,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “This $18.9 million investment, and the 510 high-paying jobs it will create, is a big deal for our state and economy. My administration will keep investing in the tools that make Kansas the best place in the nation to do business.”

Gov. Kelly said Charter is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator which serves over 31 million customers in 41 states, including over 130,000 Kansans, under the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services.

“Broadband investments are taking off in Kansas and Charter Communications has a leading role in making that happen,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By significantly expanding its existing investment and bringing many more jobs to the State, Charter is clearly signaling that the educated workforce and quality of life Kansas offers is top-notch.”

The Kansas Governor said the new center will provide support for customers from throughout the nation to choose the right services to best fit their needs. She said the new center should open in early 2022 and will start to hire new employees in late 2021.

“This expansion is big news for Overland Park—we’re talking over 500 new, good-paying jobs and a significant, $18.9 million investment in the community. I’m excited to welcome the opportunity to our area, though I’m not surprised Charter is attracted to the thriving business environment and workforce here in the Kansas Third,” said Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03). “This is an exciting step as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact on our local economy from Charter’s investment.”

“A diverse and talented workforce in Overland Park and surrounding areas, combined with our strong partnerships with the State of Kansas and the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, made expansion here an obvious choice,” Dave Lampman, Group Vice President of Retention at Charter, said. “We look forward to beginning the hiring process soon, in support of our commitment to deliver outstanding service to our customers while providing excellent career opportunities in the community.”

Gov. Kelly said residents in Overland Park and the surrounding area will benefit from the new full-time growth-opportunity roles, which offer competitive starting pay of at least $18 an hour plus target commissions and lucrative incentive opportunities. Along with highly competitive wages, she said Charger provides comprehensive employee benefits like medical, life and disability; a market-leading 401(k) savings plan; tuition reimbursement; and free and discounted Spectrum services.

“Our region’s strong workforce continues to attract investment from premier companies like Charter Communications,” Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach, said. “As we work to recover from the pandemic, there is no doubt that these kinds of opportunities are vital to help boost the health of our economy. We welcome their expansion and the many additional jobs they will create in the crucial field of telecommunications.”

